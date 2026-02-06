Man Back From Mental Hospital Beats Mother To Death Over Delay In Food

Angered by a delay in being served food, a mentally disabled man in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar beat his elderly mother to death with a metal basin.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Kishan repeatedly asked his mother Rukmini Devi for food. Though his mother was cooking the meal, there was a delay in the preparation of food. In a fit of rage, he picked up a metal basin kept in his house and struck her on the head with it with great force. He dealt her more blows with the basin, causing her serious head injuries.

Alerted by the commotion, neighbours reached their house and took Rukmini Devi to the hospital, where she died during treatment.

Jewar Police Station in-charge Sanjay Singh said that Kishan had been receiving treatment at a mental hospital in Agra for the past five years. He was brought home periodically when his condition improved, but then readmitted to the hospital when his health deteriorated again. It is reported that he was brought home around five days before the incident.

During this time, he even ran away from home once, but his family members found him after a strenuous search and brought him back.

The police have taken the accused into custody and sent the woman's body for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)