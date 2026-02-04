UP Man Hires Hitmen To Kill Wife, They Fail Twice, Shoot At Her In 3rd Attempt

A woman survived after being shot by contract killers hired by none other than her own husband. The reason -- he thought she had an affair with their neighbour. On the evening of January 26, Sanju, also known as Sanjana, was shot in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad while returning from a market on a motorcycle with her husband, Harishankar.

While the attackers intended to kill her, the bullet struck her in the waist, allowing her to narrowly survive what was meant to be a fatal ambush.

Since then, the police have arrested five individuals, including Harishankar, for their roles in the conspiracy. The investigation took a dramatic turn when the police began analysing CCTV footage and evidence, which contradicted the husband's initial statement. Harishankar had originally filed a police complaint naming his neighbour as the culprit, claiming he suspected them of having an illicit relationship with his wife.

However, police confirmed that this was a calculated move to mislead authorities and settle a personal grudge. In reality, Harishankar had orchestrated the entire attack himself, driven by intense jealousy and a desire to "settle the score" by framing the very people he suspected of being involved with his wife.

He gave Rs 50,000 to an individual named Vineet, his brother Arjun, and an associate named Raj to kill his wife. Three of them reportedly conducted reconnaissance twice before the January 26 incident but failed to execute the hit. On their third attempt, they procured a pistol from Vibhor Sharma, a seasoned criminal with 20 prior cases against him. As the couple travelled on the motorcycle, the masked assailants opened fire, hitting Sanju before fleeing the scene. The police have recovered the weapon and live cartridges used in the crime.

A case has been registered against the accused persons, and further investigation is underway.