70-Year-Old Woman Run Over By Train In UP: Cops

A 70-year-old woman died after being hit by a train on a rail bridge in Jamui Bazaar area here on Monday, police said.

According to police, the woman-- identified as Chadri Devi (70), a resident of Ahraura -- had left her home on Sunday night due to domestic discord and had come to Jamui Bazaar.

On Monday, around 6.00 am, she was hit by a train on the rail bridge under Chunar police station limits, resulting in her death on the spot, police said.

Her son, who had been searching for her since she went missing the previous night, reached Jamui Bazaar and learned that a woman had died. Upon seeing the body, he identified her as his mother, police said.

The body of the woman has been sent for postmortem examination, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)