UP Man Sees Wife's 'Cement And Drum' Facebook Post, Lets Her Go With Lover

"Cement aur drum" (cement and drum) - these three words on his wife's mobile phone scared a man so much that he allowed his partner to leave with her lover. This is the story of Rajkumar from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, who parted ways with his wife to save his own life.

According to Rajkumar, his wife was having an affair and would often argue with him before leaving to be with her lover. In July last year, his partner left him and their six-month-old child to live with her parents. In reality, she had been staying with her lover for a month, Rajkumar claimed.

"Every time I tried to confront her, she asked for evidence," Rajkumar said.

Recently, while his wife was on a call, allegedly with her lover, Rajkumar snatched her phone and used it as an opportunity to unearth the truth. Upon checking the phone, Rajkumar found some nude photos, murder stories shared on Facebook with the caption "cement aur drum" (cement and drum) and allegedly a picture of himself with the text "neela drum aur cement" (blue drum and cement). Rajkumar interpreted this as a hidden message regarding a plot to kill him.

The mention of "blue drum and cement" reminds one of the March 2025 murder case when a woman, Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover, Sahil Shukla, killed her husband, Saurabh Rajput. Together they chopped Saurabh's body into 15 pieces and put inside a sealed, cement-filled blue drum at his house in Meerut's Brahmpuri locality.

During arguments, his wife would allegedly threaten him to pack him in blue drum.

"She would often threaten to kill me. After I took away her phone, she said she would kill all four of us (me and my brothers)," Rajkumar said, sharing his ordeal and added, "She would neither cook for me nor clean my clothes. She would throw away our child's soiled clothes. When asked whom she wanted to live with, she chose her lover."

Rajkumar lodged a complaint with the police. During the mediation process, his wife made it clear that she wanted to live with her lover instead. He then asked to meet her lover and decided to let her go.