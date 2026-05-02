UP Boy Killed For Refusing To Bring Water To Mix With Liquor In UP's Kasganj

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a nine-year-old boy dead after he refused to bring water for mixing with alcohol during a naming ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in Yakutganj village within the Sahawar police station limits. The victim, Yashpal alias Yash, was attending a naming ceremony at his house.

According to the boy's uncle, Anuj, relatives and villagers had gathered for the function when Dhanesh Yadav, son of Sukhveer Yadav and a relative of the victim's father Jasveer Gola, allegedly asked the child to fetch water while he was consuming alcohol.

When the boy refused, the accused, allegedly in an inebriated state, lost his temper and shot him in the stomach, police said.

Panic broke out at the ceremony following the incident. The injured child was first taken to the district hospital in Kasganj and later, referred to Aligarh due to his critical condition. He succumbed to the injuries during treatment on Saturday, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Govind Ballabh Sharma said a case was registered on a complaint from the victim's family.

The accused fled the spot after the incident but was arrested later near the Khitauli canal bridge. Police have seized the firearm used in the crime from his possession.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bharti said the process to send the accused to jail is underway and that the matter is being investigated from all angles.

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