4 Children Found Dead Inside UP House, Mother Missing: Cops

Four children were allegedly bludgeoned to death inside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, while their mother is reportedly missing, police said on Saturday.

The incident that took place in the Miranpur locality within the Akbarpur police station limits came to light around 3 pm on Saturday, when locals alerted police as the house remained locked since morning. A police team rushed to the spot and found the blood-soaked bodies of the children on a bed in the house, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Shafiq (14), Saud (10), Umar (eight) and Sadiya (seven), the children of Niyaz (42) who has been working in Saudi Arabia for years. The children lived at home with their mother, Naziya Khatoon (37), who has gone missing, police said.

Deputy Inspector General, Ayodhya range, Somen Barma said, "We received information around 3 pm that the bodies of four children were lying in a house. Police teams immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation." Police said the main door of the house was locked from inside and the children appeared to have been killed after being hit with a blunt object, possibly a brick. A forensic examination is underway and evidence is being collected from the house and surrounding areas.

"The mother of the children is missing. We are trying to ascertain whether she has been abducted or if there is any other angle to her disappearance," Barma said.

Senior officers have reached the spot and further investigation is in progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)