UP Couple Dies After High-Voltage Current Passes Through Several Houses

An elderly couple died on Friday after being electrocuted when a high-voltage current passed through the wiring of several houses here, police said.

The incident occurred in the Jheelo village under the Bijpur police station area, where a sudden surge in electricity caused current to flow through household wiring in the evening, officials said.

SHO Rajesh Singh said, "Around 6 pm, high voltage current entered multiple houses, causing electric boards and overhead wires to catch fire." According to police, 63-year-old Phulmati came in contact with current while opening the door of her house and collapsed. Seeing this, her 65-year-old husband Shriram rushed to rescue her but was also electrocuted.

Both died on the spot.

Another woman, identified as 60-year-old Indra Devi, sustained burn injuries after coming in contact with the current. She was rushed to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, locals alerted the electricity department, which shut down the 11,000-volt main line.

Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, Singh added.

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