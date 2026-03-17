Margareta Magnusson, Author Who Introduced 'Swedish Death Cleaning' To The World, Dies At 92

Margareta Magnusson, the Swedish writer who introduced the world to the concept of “Swedish death cleaning,” has died at the age of 92. Her thoughtful philosophy about decluttering life before death resonated with millions around the globe and turned the idea into an international conversation about aging, memory, and letting go. Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Jane Magnusson, who noted that in accordance with her own philosophy, her mother left behind almost no clutter to be cleared away, The New York Times reported.

What is Swedish Death Cleaning?

Magnusson became widely known after publishing her bestselling book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning in 2017. The book explained the Swedish practice of Dostadning -- a term that combines the Swedish words "do" (death) and "stadning" (cleaning). The idea is that as people grow older, they should gradually sort through their belongings and remove unnecessary items so their loved ones are not left with the burden of doing it after they die.

Rather than being morbid, Magnusson framed the concept as practical, thoughtful and even liberating. Swedish death cleaning encourages people to keep meaningful objects while letting go of clutter accumulated over decades. According to Magnusson, the process can also spark reflection, helping individuals revisit memories attached to photographs, letters, and personal belongings.

"Someone will have to take care of all the things I leave behind," she wrote in her book, gently reminding readers that decluttering is also an act of kindness toward family and friends.

The philosophy quickly gained global attention. Readers in countries including the United States, Britain, and Australia embraced the idea as part of a broader movement toward minimalist living and mindful aging.

In her book, Magnusson suggested starting small: a drawer, a cupboard, or a single box of photographs. She encouraged people to give away items that others could use, donate things that still have value, and throw away what is broken or unnecessary. Importantly, she advised keeping a few personal objects that hold genuine emotional significance.

Magnusson also believed the process could bring joy. As people review their belongings, they often rediscover forgotten stories and memories from earlier chapters of their lives. In this way, Swedish death cleaning becomes not just about organising a home but about reflecting on one's life journey. While often started around age 65, Magnusson suggested it can be done at any age to simplify life.

Start with large items: Tackle furniture and big decor first to gain momentum.

Hidden areas: Clean out closets, attics, and basements where clutter tends to accumulate.

Save photos for last: Magnusson warned that photos can be emotionally overwhelming, leading one to "disappear into them for days".

The "Throw Away" Box: Keep a small, labeled box for deeply personal mementos (like old letters or private keepsakes) with instructions for family to throw it away unopened after you pass.

Digital Life: The practice includes organizing computer files, passwords, and online accounts to ease the administrative burden on heirs.



Benefits of the Process