Mother's Death, 16-Lakh Debt, A Lover: Revelations In UP Astrologer's Suicide

Shocking details have emerged a week after a 42-year-old astrologer jumped from the 13th floor of his building to his death in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, while his mother's dead body was found in the house wrapped in a blanket.

The incident took place on March 19 at a high-rise society in Ghaziabad when the astrologer, Rajveer, died by suicide. When the police arrived at the scene, they found his 70-year-old mother's dead body in their other flat on the ground floor of the building. While the exact cause of her death is not known, the police have ruled out murder, adding that she had been dead for at least two days.

"While the mother's body showed no visible injury marks, the exact cause of her death will be determined after the post-mortem report," a senior police official said.

According to the police, the astrologer had lived with his mother's dead body in the house for two days before taking his own life.

Rajveer used to tell his acquaintances that if his mother died, he would too, the police said.

The astrologer used to live with his mother, Satnam, while his estranged wife and son lived separately in Crossing Republik. According to his estranged wife, Rajveer had not provided any financial support for household expenses in the last four months.

Minutes before jumping to his death, Rajveer had sent his mobile phone's lock code to his estranged wife through a text message. When the cops went through his phone, they found out that the astrologer was in a relationship with a woman from Haryana, whom he wanted to marry. He had reportedly told her that he was divorced.

Cops also learnt that Rajveer was in debt of approximately Rs 15 to 16 lakh.

Rajveer had faced significant personal loss in recent years - both his father and brother had passed away some years ago, and his brother's widow had remarried.

Locals said he did not interact much with neighbours, officials said.

(With inputs from Pintu Tomar)