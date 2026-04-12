Girl, 4, Found Dead Under Parked Car In Ghaziabad, Uncle Suspected Of Murder

A disturbing case of a minor's murder has surfaced in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, where the body of a four-year-old girl was discovered under suspicious circumstances in the Tila Mor police station area.

According to police, the incident came to light on the night of April 11 at around 8 p.m., when a patrol unit received information about a child's body lying beneath a parked car along Bikaner 80-Foot Road.

Acting swiftly, the police reached the spot, secured the body, and began efforts to establish the identity of the victim.

During the course of the investigation, the victim was identified as Rahnuma, aged four, a resident of 60-Foot Road in the Shamshad Garden area of Pasonda, police said.

Providing details of the case, ACP (Shalimar Garden zone) said that the seriousness of the crime has prompted an accelerated investigation and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

"Initial inquiries revealed that the child's maternal uncle, identified as Jameel, alias Chhotu, had taken her away from home under the pretext of taking her out for a treat. It is alleged that he murdered the child and subsequently dumped her body in the Shalimar Garden area with the intention of concealing it," Singh said.

Following a written complaint by the victim's father, Rashid, in the matter, a case has been registered at the Tila Mor police station, and legal proceedings are currently underway.

The officials mentioned that the motive behind the alleged murder has not yet been ascertained, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading to the crime.

Police said that the probe is ongoing and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses, officials said.

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