Man Stabs Wife In Sleep, Then Dies By Suicide In UP's Sitapur

A 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before hanging himself in Israuli village of the Thangaon area here, police said on Thursday.

According to the Police, Deepu Bhargava stabbed his 22-year-old wife, Chhaya Devi, while she was asleep in the courtyard of their house. He then hanged himself.

The couple had been married for a year, and family members stated that their relationship was strained with frequent quarrels.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Southern Durgesh Kumar Singh said the couple had also fought late Wednesday night, during which Chhaya was beaten. She later went to sleep in the courtyard, where the fatal attack took place.

A forensic team inspected the spot, and an investigation has been launched alongside the interrogation of family members and neighbours, Singh added.

Meanwhile, Chhaya's father, Mewalal, alleged that she was four months pregnant and constantly tortured by her in-laws.

He claimed that she had been sent back to her in-laws' house on May 19 following a local panchayat intervention.

Mewalal has accused Deepu, Chhaya's sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and father-in-law, of being involved in the killing of his daughter, the police said.

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