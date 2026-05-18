Limbs Packed Between Clothes, Woman's Chopped Up Body Found On Train In UP

When cleaning staff entered the sleeper coach of a train at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar station, an abandoned trunk with a few drops of blood caught their eye. Minutes later, the trunk was broken into to reveal chopped pieces of an unidentified woman's body.

The train originating from Bihar's Chhapra had terminated at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar station. After the coaches emptied, the cleaning staff boarded to start work but noticed the trunk wedged between seats.

The cleaning staff alerted the railway administration, which removed the trunk as removed and opened. Crammed in the trunk was the woman's head seperated from the torso, while her hands and feet were packed in polythene bags and concealed between clothes.

Government Railway Police (GRP) SP Rohit Mishra said the body appears to be about two days old and of a woman aged between 30 and 35 years. He added that the woman was likely murdered by having her throat slit, while injury marks were found around her neck and shoulders. This indicated that she put up a struggle during the attempt to murder her. The killer likely committed the murder, waited for an opportunity to dispose of the body, and then placed it on the train.

The train travels via Gorakhpur, covering approximately 20 railway stations. During the journey, the train halts for around 30 minutes in Bihar's Thawe. The GRP suspects that the body was placed on the train at this station.

The GRP has constituted three teams to investigate the case and CCTV footage from all stations is being scrutinised. A case against unknown persons has been registered.

With inputs from Vivek Shahi