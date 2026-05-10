Mother's Day Massacre: UP Man Guns Down Mother, Brother In Rage Over Land

She would never have imagined that one day the same baby boy she brought into life would grow up into a man, only to be consumed by greed - and kill her on Mother's Day.

It was supposed to be a special day for the mother of Rajkishore Gupta. The whole world is honoring mothers on this day. However, residents in Uttar Pradesh's Banda are left with a horrific memory.

When loud shots rang out in this town earlier today, residents came out to check what they assumed was indeed the sound of gunfire. They soon found out, after the police came, that Rajkishore Gupta, a local resident, shot his mother and younger brother for selling their ancestral property.

However, it was not the mother or his younger brother who sold the property, but his father. Consumed by hate and anger for not having a say in the property sale, Gupta confronted the two family members in their house.

They had an argument over the matter. Suddenly, he pulled out a handgun and shot his mother and younger brother. Both of them, bloodsoaked, were taken to hospital, where they were confirmed dead by doctors.

Senior police officer Palas Bansal said they got information earlier today that a man named Rajkishore Gupta had shot his mother and brother, after which a team went to the house to check.

"The forensic team thoroughly checked the crime scene and collected evidence. It appears that the accused's father sold his ancestral land, which the accused had opposed. This disagreement led to the incident," the police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Gupta is on the run after killing his mother and brother. The police said four teams have been formed to search for him.