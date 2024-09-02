5-Day-Old Infant Murdered By Mother, Boyfriend In Kerala: Police

According to police, accused allegedly strangled the child on August 31 (Representational)

A five-day-old infant was allegedly murdered by its mother and her boyfriend, who then buried the body on the premises of his house in Cherthala area in this district, police said here on Monday.

The police have arrested the mother Asha (35) and her boyfriend Ratheesh (38) in connection with the crime.

According to the police, the accused allegedly strangled the child on August 31.

The infant's body was found buried on the premises of Ratheesh's residence.

Investigations revealed that Asha, a married woman with two children, gave birth to a baby boy through a cesarean section at a private hospital in Cherthala on August 26.

Ratheesh, who is also married with one child, accompanied her to the hospital under the name Manoj.

They were discharged from the hospital on August 31 at around 11 am, and the baby was healthy until then, according to hospital sources.

