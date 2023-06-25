US Toddler Dies After Mom Leaves Her Home Alone For 10 Days To Go On Vacation

Kristel Candelario, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of her baby, Jailyn.

An Ohio mother is charged with the murder of her 16-month-old toddler after the child was left unattended for about 10 days while she went on vacation. Kristel Candelario, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of her baby girl, Jailyn.

The toddler was found unconscious at home on June 16, according to a statement by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office. The statement further said that the baby had no signs of trauma but was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a police affidavit obtained by NBC News states, Ms Candelario was on a trip to Puerto Rico and Detroit while the baby was left on her own inside the home.

The mother later admitted that Jailyn was "at home, all alone and unattended."

The mother called 911 after arriving at her home and found her daughter dehydrated. At the scene, the officials found bedding soiled with urine and faeces.

A neighbour told WEWS that this wasn't the first time Candelario left her baby alone in the home.

"We keep telling her not to leave her by herself, not just me, my friend across the street too, but she always leave her by herself," the neighbour said.

Ms Candelario is currently being held on a $1m bond. She is expected to appear in court again on 28 June.