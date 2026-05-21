'Your Role Has Been Eliminated': Inside Meta's 4 AM E-Mail To Fired Staff

Meta Layoffs: For thousands of Meta employees, their tensure ended with a sentence many had feared for weeks. "Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated as part of today's reorganisation."

Then came another line. "If you are already in the office, we ask that you please gather any personal items at your desk and head home."

The email, obtained by Business Insider, landed in inboxes at 4 am on Wednesday as Meta began cutting nearly 8,000 jobs -- roughly 10 per cent of its workforce -- while simultaneously shifting more than 7,000 employees into AI-focused teams.

The message was formal. Calm. Carefully worded. But beneath the corporate language sat the reality of another sweeping restructuring inside one of the world's biggest tech companies.

Meta called the layoffs part of its "continued effort to run the company more efficiently" and said the cuts would help "offset the other investments" it is making -- a reference to the company's massive AI push.

Employees were informed that their badges had been deactivated. Access to internal systems would be removed. Within an hour, they would instead be redirected to Meta's "Alumni Portal" for details on severance, visas, benefits, and job assistance.

"Your impact at Meta has been an important part of our story," the email said.

The layoffs mark Meta's biggest company-wide cuts since Mark Zuckerberg launched his 2022-23 "Year of Efficiency", a period that erased around 21,000 jobs across the company.

This time, the cuts come as Meta sharply increases spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company has forecast capital expenditure between $125 billion and $145 billion this year - more than double its 2025 spending.

Even as employees exited, Meta was reorganising internally for what Zuckerberg believes is the next era of computing.

'Can Feel The Weight Of It': Mark Zuckerberg

In a separate memo to employees, reported by Business Insider, Zuckerberg acknowledged the emotional weight of the decision.

"It's always sad to say good-bye to people who have contributed to our mission and to building this company," he wrote. "I feel the weight of that."

He also attempted to reassure remaining employees, saying he did not expect further company-wide layoffs this year. At the same time, he struck an ambitious tone about Meta's future, calling it "one of the few companies positioned to help define the future" and reiterating his goal of building "personal superintelligence" for users worldwide.

The severance package includes 16 weeks of base pay, plus two additional weeks for every year worked at Meta. The company also said it would cover health insurance premiums for employees and their families for up to 18 months.

Workers would continue receiving vested stock grants and paid time off dues. Meta also offered three months of external job-search assistance through Lee Hecht Harrison.

However, for employees on visas -- particularly H-1B workers in the US tech ecosystem -- the uncertainty runs deeper. Meta said the Alumni Portal would provide immigration guidance and contact details for assigned law firms.

'Collect Your Belongings And Leave'

Another detail from the email stood out.

Meta had earlier instructed employees to work from home on the day layoffs began. But for those who still showed up to office campuses, the email carried a quiet finality: collect your belongings and leave.

And at the very end of the email -- after instructions about severance agreements, visa help, badges, portals, and pay slips -- Meta returned to gratitude one last time: "Finally, we want to say again that we're grateful for your contributions."

Significantly, the company had around 78,000 employees as of March. Between layoffs and internal reshuffling toward AI initiatives, nearly one in five Meta workers is now being affected by the restructuring in some form.

Meta Layoff Email: Read Full Text

As previously shared, we have decided to reduce headcount as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we're making. Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated as part of today's reorganization. Before sharing additional details, we want to thank you for all you've contributed to Meta. We appreciate the important role you've played in the company's journey.

We understand you will have questions as you process this news. Please read below to learn more. We also encourage you to view the Alumni Portal (Meta.com/alumni), which you can access within an hour of losing system access and has additional information and resources to assist you. More information about the Alumni Portal is below.

Non-working notice period

From today through [redacted] (your "Termination Date"), you are in a "non-working notice period." During this time, your internal access will be removed and you do not need to do any additional work for Meta.

You will continue to accrue PTO until your Termination Date, and your remaining PTO will be paid out in your final paycheck at the end of this period. During the notice period, you will be paid "Notice Pay," which you will see on your payslips and is the same amount as your salary.

Leave of absence (if applicable): Your employment will end on your Termination Date that was communicated to you. Any leaves of absence will end on your Termination Date. Please note that to the extent applicable, you may still continue to receive disability benefits after your separation date if your disability meets the disability plan requirements.

Your benefits and compensation will continue through your Termination Date.

You will continue to receive your full salary and benefits through your Termination Date, as well as any RSU grants that have vested on or before your Termination Date as provided in the Equity Incentive Plan. To support you in your job search, you will also have access to three complimentary months of external job search assistance through Lee Hecht Harrison ("LHH"), as further detailed in the enclosed LHH Outplacement Services flyer.

Severance details

Attached is a non-signable version of a Separation Agreement with full details of your individual package (do not sign this version). A signable Separation Agreement will be sent to your personal email address from [redacted] later today with full details of your individual package. You must sign your Separation Agreement to receive your severance payout.

If you do not receive an electronic signable Separation Agreement by the end of the day tomorrow on your personal email, please check your spam folder. If you still haven't received the agreement, please submit a case via the Alumni Portal. (Note: If you apply for and accept a different position at Meta no later than one week prior to your Termination Date, you will remain a Meta employee and therefore this Separation Agreement will be void and you would not be eligible for severance under the terms of the Severance Plan.)

As a Regular Employee (FTE), you're eligible for the following severance offer:

Severance payment of 16 weeks plus two weeks for every year of completed services, minus your notice period. Please see the cover sheet of the attached Separation Agreement for more details on this calculation.

Payment of COBRA (health insurance) premiums for you and your family (if they are dependents on your current plan) for 18 months.

Immigration (if applicable)

We know this is especially difficult for those whose visa and work authorization is sponsored by Meta. The Alumni Portal has general immigration guidance to help address your immediate questions. The guidance also contains the contact information for your assigned law firm. You can also open a case via the Alumni Portal if you have specific questions about your case.

System access and office information

Since you have entered a paid non-working notice period, your badge has been deactivated and your access to internal Meta systems will be removed this morning. If you are already in the office, we ask that you please gather any personal items at your desk and head home. If you have personal items that need to be retrieved, instructions are available on the Alumni Portal.

Getting more information

We know this is a lot to process, so we've compiled resources about pay, benefits and other considerations for you in the Alumni Portal. You can access the Alumni Portal within an hour of losing system access today as mentioned above. You will need your employee ID, which is provided at the top of this email, to access the site.

Finally, we want to say again that we're grateful for your contributions. Your impact at Meta has been an important part of our story.

Sincerely,

Meta Leadership