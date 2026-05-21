21 TVK, 2 Congress MLAs Among 23 Ministers To Take Oath In Vijay's Cabinet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is set to expand his Cabinet today with the induction of 23 MLAs in the Council of Ministers. 21 MLAs from Vijay's TVK party and 2 from the ally Congress are set to take oath as ministers.

Two of the important allies, the IUML and the VCK, are not part of the Cabinet expansion. Both the parties with two MLAs each are crucial to the numbers of the TVK government. Sources have told NDTV that both IUML and VCK have been allocated one Cabinet berth each, but they have not yet named their picks yet. Both the partners will be inducted into the government at a later stage, sources said.

Among the MLAs taking oath today are 21 from the TVK, including Srinath, Kamali S, C Vijayalakshmi, RV Ranjithkumar, Vinoth, Rajeev, B Rajkumar, V Gandhiraj, Mathan Raja P, Jegadeshwari K, Rajesh Kumar S, M Vijay Balaji, Logesh Tamilselvan D, Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A, Ramesh, P Viswanathan, Kumar R, Thennarasu K, V Sampath Kumar,

Mohamed Farvas J, D Sarathkumar, N Marie Wilson, Vignesh K

The two Congress MLAs set to join the Vijay-led government are Rajesh Kumar and Thiru P. Vishwanathan.