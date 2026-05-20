Vijay Drives Bolero, Flags Off Fleet Of 40 Vehicles For Health Department

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Vijay was seen driving a newly launched SUV himself during a vehicle flag-off event held at the Chennai Secretariat on Wednesday. The moment, captured on camera, has now gone viral on social media.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the services of 40 new vehicles for the Department of Health and Public Welfare, including vehicles meant for rural welfare and medical services, worth Rs 2.9 crore. The event was attended by government officials, drivers and supporters.

After formally flagging off the vehicles, Vijay handed over the keys to the drivers assigned to the new fleet. The driver who received the final vehicle key reportedly invited the Chief Minister to take the SUV for a round inside the Secretariat premises.

Vijay accepted the offer, took the keys and sat in the driver's seat of the SUV. The assigned driver was seen sitting in the front passenger seat while the Chief Minister drove the vehicle around the Secretariat campus.

Videos from the spot showed armed security personnel and bodyguards running alongside and behind the moving SUV as Vijay drove slowly through the premises. Some guards were seen carrying guns while jogging beside the vehicle as part of the security arrangement.

People present at the venue were also seen recording the rare moment on their mobile phones. After the short drive, the driver reportedly thanked the Chief Minister.

Earlier today, Vijay paid a floral tribute to Pandit Iyothee Thass, a social reformer, on his 181st birth anniversary at the Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai. He was joined by several state ministers and senior leaders of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

On May 18, Vijay held an important meeting with officials from the Energy Department to review Tamil Nadu's electricity situation and the financial condition of the department.

Officials also discussed the condition of power infrastructure, including transmission and distribution networks.