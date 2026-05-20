Trisha Krishnan's Not-So-Cryptic <i>Karuppu</i> BTS Post Has A Vijay Connection: 'My Magical May Said, One More For The Win'

Trisha Krishnan continues to dominate headlines and treats her Instafam with intriguing posts. On Wednesday, Trisha shared a series of BTS pictures and videos from her latest Tamil release, Karuppu, alongside Suriya. What stood out in the post was Trisha's loaded caption, which mentioned the word "win."

She wrote, "My magical May said, one more for the win. Just God Things." The internet was quick to connect the dots, suggesting Trisha was referring to actor-turned-politician Vijay's thumping victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election this month.

Trisha's Instagram A-game has been in news for a while as it corroborates people's perception about her and Vijay's relationship rumours.

On May 4, Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party by public mandate. Coincidentally, Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday that day.

On May 10, Vijay took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after securing a majority with the support of other parties. Trisha was present at the oath-taking ceremony and greeted Vijay's parents.

On May 11, Trisha shared a series of photos of herself from the oath-taking ceremony with another intriguing caption.

It read: "The love is always louder."

Internet reaction to Trisha's new post

A user wrote, "Everything was good until I checked the caption."

Another comment read, "Awwww my cutie Trish. When talent meets destiny, beautiful things happen. Wishing you endless success and happiness always, My Queenyyyyyy."

A large section of the internet pointed to Trisha's caption.

Vijay And Trisha's Relationship Rumours

Vijay and Trisha are one of Kollywood's hit pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they have proved the pull of the onscreen pair time and again.

After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Going by the internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked together on social media in recent months. But neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the ongoing speculation.

Trisha and Vijay arrived in the same car and made a joint entry at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on March 5, triggering widespread social-media speculation about their relationship status.

Vijay's public appearance with Trisha came at a time when his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce in December 2025; this became public on February 27.

During his election campaign, Vijay also faced criticism from different political leaders for his association with Trisha.