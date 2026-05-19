"Grateful To Our Parents": Indian-Origin Man Revisits Ancestral Tamil Nadu Village, Reflects On Family Journey

A personal story about family roots and progress has connected with many people online, showing how life can change across generations with hard work and opportunity. Vijay Thirumalai, founder of Gold Water, shared a heartfelt post on X about visiting his ancestral village in Tamil Nadu. He said that he recently took time off before heading for a US roadshow to visit his father's village for the annual Chittirai festival and temple renovation work.

He wrote that he took some time off before heading for a US roadshow to visit his father's village for the annual festival (Chittirai) at the temple where they contribute to renovation work.

He added that this was the house where his father and uncles grew up, with no electricity, no running water, and basic facilities, and they spent a large part of their early years there while studying.

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Reflecting on the family's journey, he said that now his cousins, extended family, and relatives have done very well and are spread across places like the Bay Area, Toronto, and different parts of the United States, working in startups, Big Tech, and finance.

He further said that he feels grateful to his parents and elders for raising them the way they did despite facing many hardships early in their lives.