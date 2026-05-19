'Why Defame Someone Who's Dead?' Twisha Sharma's Relative On In-Laws' Remarks

The claims of Twisha Sharma's in-laws escalating days after her death -- claiming that she was an addict who refused to a have a child and took a unilateral decision for abortion -- has left her close relatives fuming. Today, Rashi Sharma, Twisha's sister-in-law, strongly condemned the comments, saying it was "appalling" behaviour.

Twisha's mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, had claimed that she was a "schizophrenic" and a "troubled personality" who needed constant monitoring.

She has accused the 31-year-old of drug use and living with a psychotic disorder. Her family has been accused of pushing her into the glamour industry and disowning her.

"It is ok to accuse. It is OK to defame the entire family... It is OK to do that for the living... but it is really shocking and appalling to do so for someone who's deceased," Rashi Sharma said in an exclusive interview to NDTV.

"Why is a deceased is being defamed right, left, and center? If this is the condition after she has passed away, this was the condition while she was alive... The defamatory remarks, the constant howling at her and constantly putting her down through words and actions was definitely true," she added.

Pointing out that Twisha is not here to "tell her own truth", her cousin Ashish Sharma said she was a very positive personality who always stood up for justice and truth. "She was the first person to reach out to anyone. Not just me, many others are astonished by these allegations," he added.