After Twisha Sharma's Death, Kangana Ranaut Asks Women To Put Career Before Marriage: 'No One Will Save You'

Recent days have seen multiple cases involving the deaths of young women allegedly linked to dowry harassment. The alleged dowry death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has drawn widespread attention. In a separate case, the death of 25-year-old Deepika Nagar has also raised serious concerns after her body was found with multiple severe injuries in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. She reportedly died after falling from the roof of her in-laws' three-storey house.

Amid these incidents, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has shared her views on such tragedies. In a detailed note aimed at young women, she urged them to prioritise their careers and financial independence instead of feeling pressured to marry.

What Kangana Ranaut Wrote

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "So many tragic news about young married women comes up every day. Many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of their suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married."

"My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please, you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you. What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want; don't listen to anyone," added Kangana.

Background

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman from Noida, was found dead at her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh's, house in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Police have registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide against the husband and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge.

Meanwhile, the bail application filed on behalf of Samarth Singh claimed that Twisha was a drug addict and was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Talking about Deepika Nagar, she died after falling from the terrace of the house on Sunday night, months after allegedly facing continued dowry harassment. Her death came around 17 months after her wedding to Ritick Tanwar, for which her family had reportedly spent close to Rs 1 crore. Despite this, allegations suggest that harassment and pressure related to dowry continued after the marriage.



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