Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur's Body Found In Ludhiana Canal, Family Claims Killer Fled To Canada

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, was found dead in Ludhiana, six days after she was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint, according to her family.

Her body was recovered from the Neelon Canal and later taken to the mortuary at Samrala Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination after being identified by her family.

According to a complaint filed with the police by her brother, Jotinder Singh, Inder Kaur left her home in her Ford Figo around 8:30 pm on the evening of May 13 to buy groceries, but failed to return.

As the family began searching for her, suspicion fell on Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhaloor, who allegedly wanted to force her into marriage.

The family claimed that Inder had rejected his proposal, following which he reportedly held a grudge against her.

They further alleged that Sukhwinder had travelled from Canada to Punjab specifically to target her. Along with his associates, he allegedly intercepted Inder Kaur, kidnapped her at gunpoint, murdered her, and dumped her body in the Neelo Canal before fleeing back to Canada.

The family has also questioned the police's handling of the case, alleging that despite an FIR being registered on May 15 against Sukhwinder Singh and his associate Karamjit Singh, no timely action was taken.

Balbir Singh, SHO of Jamalpur Police Station, confirmed that a case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused.

Who Was Inder Kaur?

Inder Kaur was an emerging voice in the Punjabi music industry, recognised for her regional music performances and growing popularity on social media. She was known for songs such as Sone Di Chirhi, Jija, Sohna Lagda, and Desi Sirre Da, among others.

(Reported by Sunil)

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