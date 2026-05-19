Tabu Gave Gold Bangles To Saroj Khan, Rs 1,000 Each To Over 50 Dancers After <i>Rang De</i> Shoot, Recalls Artist

During the shoot of the song Rang De from the film Thakshak, Tabu gifted gold jewellery to choreographer Saroj Khan and her assistants as a token of appreciation, as revealed by dance artist Rubina Khan, who also spoke about the actor's dedication during the shoot. Rubina said Tabu also gave money to background dancers after completing the dance number.

Rubina also said the actor worked extremely hard to perfect her performance and became emotional after successfully completing the sequence. Rang De, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Asha Bhosle, continues to be remembered as one of the standout tracks from the 1999 film Thakshak.

What Rubina Said

Talking to Bollywood Thikana, Rubina said, "She worked very hard to master the moves. During the rehearsals, she barely sat down. Since her body is slightly stiff, she doesn't have the flexibility required to master such moves easily. Hence, she practised a lot and showcased her skills in the end. We completed the song in 4-5 days."

Rubina further added, "She was so happy she gifted gold bangles to Saroj Khan. She also gifted a gold chain to her male assistant and a gold bracelet to her female assistant. That was the first time I saw an artiste do something like that. She was so happy that she pulled off the dance number. There were about 25-30 women and almost the same number of men. She gave each of us Rs 1,000. It was such a kind gesture from her."

Rubina also recalled another instance from a separate shoot where Tabu extended support to a dancer who was injured during rehearsals.

"Once, we were recording a song that had some Kathak movements. At one point, we had to turn in a particular way and stop at a specific pose. While we were doing it, one of the girls with us sprained her leg and fell. Tabu immediately stopped. At that moment, we felt she was no longer the heroine but just one among us. She sat down next to the injured dancer, kept her leg on her lap, and asked one of the crew members to bring a bandage and medicine."

"When the dancer tried to stop her, saying she would apply them herself, Tabu said, 'It's not a problem. Don't you see me as one of your own?' She is extremely sweet that way. Although we worked together only rarely after that, she is a person I will never forget," said Rubina



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