Tabu Slams Ageism Faced By Women In Cinema: 'We Experience It Every Single Day'

Tabu's latest release was Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi. The actor recently opened up about the age-old conversations about women regarding ageism and the pressure they face in the film industry.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, Tabu got candid about how the focus always turns to a woman's age rather than the work she is doing in the film industry.

She said, "People are more worried about your age than you are yourself. They want to show you the mirror, as though you don't have one at home."

She continued, "The person answering that question hasn't aged overnight. We experience it every single day. It's not like one day someone wakes up at 20 and the next day they turn 45."

On How She Was Asked Not To Be Direct About Rejecting Scripts

Furthermore, the actress revealed that early on, she was often advised not to have an opinion about doing a film. It was common to cite 'date issues' for not doing a project.

"You should not give a real reason for not doing a film. Give the excuse of dates and walk away. I didn't understand that. If I don't like the script, I don't like it. And I said so," added Tabu.

What's Next

Tabu is currently filming King 100, which is Nagarjuna Akkineni's 100th film. They have previously delivered blockbusters such as Ninne Pelladatha, and this reunion comes almost three decades later.

She was last seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla.

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