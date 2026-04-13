Video: Tabu Hugs Grieving Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle's Funeral In Mumbai

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's death at 92 has left the nation in mourning, with the film and music fraternity gathering in Mumbai to bid her a heartfelt farewell.

Tabu Comforts Zanai Bhosle

A PTI video captured an emotional exchange between Tabu and Zanai. After paying her last respects to the iconic singer, Tabu approached Zanai.

The actor was seen hugging her and calming her down, offering quiet support during an intensely difficult moment.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actor Tabu gets emotional as she arrives to pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Grande, Lower Parel. She hugs and consoles Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fdGrYRyvtn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

Celebrities Bid Farewell

Several prominent personalities paid tribute to Asha Bhosle. Among them were Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar, who were seen interacting with Zanai and other family members after offering their respects.

AR Rahman was among the first to arrive, followed by actors and filmmakers including Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane, Ranveer Singh, and Rakesh Roshan. Veteran performers such as Helen, Poonam Dhillon, and Meenakshi Sheshadri also paid their respects.

Singers including Udit Narayan, Hariharan, and Anuradha Paudwal were present, alongside filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Subhash Ghai.

Asha Bhosle's body, brought home from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, was placed in a glass casket draped in the tricolour. A ceremonial police salute was accorded as part of full state honours, while a large smiling portrait stood nearby amid white floral arrangements.

Family members, including her son Anand and siblings Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, were present. Her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, died in February 2022.

Fans gathered in large numbers outside the residence, with police deploying barricades and tightening security. Meanwhile, the last rites will be performed at 4 pm with full state honours.

ALSO READ: When Asha Bhosle Spoke About Grooming Granddaughter Zanai As Playback Singer: "I Want To Prepare Her As A Singer Myself"