When Asha Bhosle Spoke About Grooming Granddaughter Zanai As Playback Singer: "I Want To Prepare Her As A Singer Myself"

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died today at the age of 92.

Over the years, she had often spoken about her life, career and aspirations, including her wish to see her granddaughter carry forward her legacy.

"My Next Target Is To Groom My Granddaughter"

In a 2014 interview, Asha Bhosle shared that she wanted to groom her granddaughter Zanai as a playback singer.

At the time, Zanai, daughter of her son Anand Bhosle, was 12 years old and had already made her singing debut in the 2013 film Mai, which also featured the veteran singer.

Speaking about her future plans, Asha Bhosle had said, "I have done everything I want in life - singing, acting, TV shows, stage shows. I also recently walked the ramp during a fashion show. I think my next target is to groom my grand-daughter as a playback singer,"

She further added, "She has a very wonderful voice - a mixture of mine and Lata didi. I want to prepare her as a singer myself," Asha said, while attending an event organised by the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation in the capital," she added.

Asha Bhosle On Changing Landscape Of Music Industry

The singer had also shared the stage with Zanai at a music award show earlier that year, hinting at her early steps into the world of performance.

During the interaction, Asha Bhosle reflected on the changing landscape of Hindi film music and expressed her concerns over the quality of lyrics in contemporary songs.

"Item songs have become a fashion now. I think there is a scarcity of good lyricists. I find songs very gibberish. But then there are also songs like Jab Se Tere Naina and some by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan," she said.

Looking back at her own journey, Asha Bhosle also spoke about the struggles she faced in the early years of her career, especially while competing with established voices like her sister Lata Mangeshkar, Shamshad Begum, Noor Jehan and Geeta Dutt.

"The challenges that I had to face during my early years were humongous. There were many established singers and it was difficult for me to get into the industry. So, I decided to change my style of singing. Eena Meene Deeka was the first song I sang trying the new style. Although the old people criticised me a lot, I had found many fans and that is how it started," she said.

