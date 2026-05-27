Urvashi Rautela Reacts To AI-Generated Pic Of Her Kneeling Before Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

Actress Urvashi Rautela has strongly reacted to a viral fan-made image that compared her with several leading Bollywood stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit, and Deepika Padukone.

The edited photo, which has been widely circulated on social media, showed Aishwarya and Priyanka seated on a throne, while Madhuri and Deepika stood beside them. What sparked outrage, however, was the portrayal of Urvashi kneeling before the actresses in the image.

Clearly upset by the post, Urvashi reshared it on her Instagram story and called out the growing culture of online negativity and fan wars.

She urged social media users to stop pitting women against each other and instead appreciate every actress for her individual journey and achievements.

"I truly believe every actress has her own journey, hard work, and destiny. Comparing women or creating fan wars only spreads negativity. Let's celebrate talent, growth, and kindness instead. Please stop this toxicity," she wrote.

Her reaction quickly grabbed attention online, with many social media users supporting her message against toxic comparisons in the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the web series Inspector Avinash 2 alongside Randeep Hooda.

The actress also recently made headlines for her glamorous appearances at the Cannes Film Festival.

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