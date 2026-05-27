'Ranveer Singh Could Have Come To Us': Actors Body Head Poonam Dhillon Slams <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Amid <i>Don 3</i> Row

Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) president Poonam Dhillon has expressed her disappointment over the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) imposing a ban on Ranveer Singh following his sudden exit from Don 3. The issue raised by the actress was that neither FWICE nor the Dhurandhar actor involved CINTAA, an official trade union and representative body for performers and actors in Bollywood and Indian television.

What's Happening

Poonam Dhillon told Variety India , "It's a very strange situation to be in because it's one of our members, but neither the artist nor the producer or the Federation informed us or took us into their confidence. We could have tried to resolve the issue. That is what our association is there for - to resolve such disputes or any problems that arise between an actor and a producer."

, "It's a very strange situation to be in because it's one of our members, but neither the artist nor the producer or the Federation informed us or took us into their confidence. We could have tried to resolve the issue. That is what our association is there for - to resolve such disputes or any problems that arise between an actor and a producer." She added, "Ranveer, being a part of CINTAA, could have involved us and approached us so we could have tried to resolve the issue in a more amicable way. I would like every actor to honour their commitments in the best possible way. If there are any issues, they should handle them and, if needed, approach the association so we can resolve them together. The fact is we don't really know much, so I cannot say whether he is wrong or they are wrong. I simply don't know."

The actress also said she would not like to comment further as she does not have full information about the ongoing dispute.

Ranveer Singh Banned By Film Workers' Body

FWICE on Monday announced a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer over his abrupt exit from Don 3. The decision comes more than five months after filmmaker Farhan formally approached the federation with a complaint regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

At a press conference held today, FWICE Chief Advisor and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashok Pandit detailed the timeline that led to the federation's decision.

According to Pandit, the matter dates back to April 11, when Farhan filed a complaint with FWICE against Ranveer.

Pandit revealed that the complaint alleged Ranveer withdrew from Don 3 just three weeks before the shooting unit was scheduled to leave, causing significant disruption to the project.

As part of the federation's standard process, FWICE invited producers Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani to present their case. While Sidhwani attended the meeting in person, Farhan joined virtually from London.

He stressed that FWICE followed due process and attempted to hear both sides before taking any action.

According to him, FWICE issued three formal notices to the actor but received no response.

Later, Ranveer's official spokesperson issued a statement, saying, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson concluded.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now clarified that its recent action against Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from Don 3 is not a "ban," but a temporary non-cooperation directive.

During an interview with ETimes, Ashoke Pandit explained, "See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It's not a ban. See, we are not the court; we can't ban people. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, will not work with him. It's my choice whether I want to work with him or not."

He further added, "So we, as a trade union, have issued this thing to our members that, wherever he is there, you will not work till the time. This issue is not sorted out. Because we very strongly feel that this is a very wrong trend that will start."

Ashoke Pandit also stressed that the organisation intends to push both sides towards a resolution.

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