Watch: Farhan Akhtar Spotted In Mumbai Amid <i>Don 3</i> Row With Ranveer Singh

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was seen in Mumbai on Tuesday amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3. His public appearance comes just a day after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued an indefinite non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.

While Farhan has not made any official statement regarding the issue so far, his latest appearance has grabbed attention online.

In a video now circulating on social media, the filmmaker is seen arriving in Mumbai, quickly stepping out of his car and making his way inside without pausing for photographers.

Dressed in a casual outfit, Farhan appeared to maintain a low profile and avoided any interaction with the paparazzi.

Ranveer Singh's First Public Appearance

Ranveer Singh turned heads with his ethnic look as he was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

The actor opted for a simple white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket, completing his appearance with a face mask and sunglasses as he made his way into the airport amid tight security.

Ranveer Singh Banned By Film Workers' Body

FWICE on Monday announced a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer over his abrupt exit from Don 3. The decision comes more than five months after filmmaker Farhan formally approached the federation with a complaint regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

At a press conference held today, FWICE Chief Advisor and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashok Pandit detailed the timeline that led to the federation's decision.

According to Pandit, the matter dates back to April 11, when Farhan filed a complaint with FWICE against Ranveer.

Pandit revealed that the complaint alleged Ranveer withdrew from Don 3 just three weeks before the shooting unit was scheduled to leave, causing significant disruption to the project.

As part of the federation's standard process, FWICE invited producers Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani to present their case. While Sidhwani attended the meeting in person, Farhan joined virtually from London.

He stressed that FWICE followed due process and attempted to hear both sides before taking any action.

According to him, FWICE issued three formal notices to the actor but received no response.

Later, Ranveer's official spokesperson issued a statement, saying, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson concluded.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Banned By Film Workers' Body After Don 3 Exit, Farhan Akhtar Demands Rs 45 Crore In Damages