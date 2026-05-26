<i>Don 3</i> Row To <i>Kantara</i> Backlash, A Look At Ranveer Singh's Biggest Controversies

Don 3 is the latest controversy to engulf Ranveer Singh. But it is far from the first time the actor has found himself in the eye of a storm.

Known as much for his larger-than-life personality as his performances on screen, Ranveer Singh has often made headlines beyond the movies - sometimes for his bold choices, and at other times for controversies that spiralled into legal trouble and public backlash.

Here's a look at some of the major controversies that have followed him over the years.

The Kantara Controversy

In November 2025, Ranveer sparked outrage after imitating the iconic Daiva sequence from Kantara, originally performed by filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

The performance quickly went viral, triggering backlash from sections of the Kannadiga community, who accused the actor of disrespecting the scene's cultural significance.

Ranveer later addressed the criticism through an Instagram post, issuing an unconditional apology.

However, the matter escalated legally, with an FIR being filed against him for allegedly hurting sentiments. In February, he approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief, after which the court directed authorities not to take coercive action.

As part of subsequent directions, he was asked to visit the Chamundeshwari Temple, which he did on May 26.

AIB Roast

Long before social media outrage became routine, Ranveer found himself at the centre of one of Bollywood's most talked-about scandals - the infamous AIB Knockout.

Held in December 2014 as a charity event in Mumbai's Worli, the show featured Ranveer alongside Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and several other celebrities. Once the video was uploaded online, it quickly went viral - and so did the criticism.

Multiple complaints were filed, calling the show "vulgar and obscene", leading to FIRs in both Mumbai and Pune. Ranveer and Arjun later approached the High Court, arguing the complaints were filed with "mischievous" and mala fide (bad faith) intent, and sought to have the cases quashed.

When Ranveer Posed Nude For A Magazine Cover

In 2022, Ranveer's daring photoshoot for Paper Magazine ignited a nationwide debate. While some praised the bold artistic statement, others accused him of crossing a line.

The controversy soon reached the courts, with a PIL being filed in the Calcutta High Court. In Mumbai, police summoned the actor after an NGO and activist Vedika Chaube lodged a complaint alleging obscenity.

Ranveer was booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act and was questioned for over two hours by the Mumbai Police as part of the investigation.

According to ANI, Ranveer claimed that someone tampered with and morphed one of the photos of the actor.

The 'Sexist' Jack & Jones Advertisement

Back in 2016, Ranveer faced severe criticism over a campaign for Jack & Jones. The advertisement showed him carrying a female co-worker over his shoulder with the tagline: "Don't hold back. Take your work home."

What may have been intended as provocative humour was widely condemned as sexist and objectifying. Activists, celebrities, and social media users called the campaign tone-deaf and offensive.

The backlash forced the brand to reportedly remove the hoardings, while Ranveer publicly apologised, admitting they had "got it wrong".

The Don 3 Controversy

Now, the actor's sudden departure from Don 3 has placed him back under uncomfortable scrutiny.

On May 25, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following a complaint filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

According to FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit, Farhan alleged that Ranveer withdrew from the film just three weeks before the unit was set to leave for the shoot, causing major disruption and financial strain.

Producers Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly detailed their grievances before the federation, while Ranveer was sent three notices but did not appear.

Only after the press conference was announced did the actor's team respond, questioning FWICE's jurisdiction in the matter.

Ranveer's spokesperson later issued a statement saying the actor had consciously chosen silence, adding that he "holds the highest regard for the film fraternity" and believes such matters should be handled with "dignity, maturity and mutual respect".

Sources close to the dispute claim Farhan's primary concern is financial, with nearly Rs 45 crore already invested in the project, making this more than just another celebrity fallout.

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