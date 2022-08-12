Ranveer Singh Called For Questioning On August 22 Over Nude Photoshoot

Actor Ranveer Singh has been called for questioning later this month by the Chembur Police Station in Mumbai in connection with the nude pictures he shared on social media.



A Mumbai Police team had gone to his residence to serve the notice asking him to appear before them on August 22.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by a city-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

The NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty by posting his nude photographs on social media platforms.

Late last month, the actor's viral photo series for Paper magazine sent the internet into a tizzy. The photoshoot was a tribute to '70s pop icon Burt Reynolds who also went nude in the 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

"It's so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I've been damn f****** naked. You can see my f****** soul. How naked is that? That's being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don't give a s**t," the actor told Paper Magazine.

Ranveer Singh will star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He will also feature in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.