Vishal Dadlani Reacts To Viral Claim That He Was Removed From <i>Indian Idol 16</i> Over Remark On PM Modi

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani recently reacted to a viral report claiming that he had been removed from the Indian Idol 16 judges' panel after he criticised the Modi government over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Reacting to the claims, Vishal shared a video from the reality show's set on Instagram. In the caption he wrote, "Remember not to trust anything you see online. There's a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said!"

In the video, Dadlani was seen pretending to cry before bursting into laughter on the Indian Idol set and saying, "Here I am, baby!"

The video garnered diverse reactions on the internet.

Internet Reaction

A user wrote, "Serving fresh, much-needed wisdom, as always!"

Another comment read, "Bros' roasting is on point."

"You are the only person in the Bollywood industry who openly criticizes the government... the rest are your friends too. Why don't you call them out as well and tell them to do something for the country too?" another user wrote.

What Vishal Dadlani Said

Earlier, Vishal slammed the NEET paper leak incident in an Instagram video, expressing his solidarity with the aspirants who had been impacted by the paper leak.

He said, "Main yeh video isliye bana raha hoon — I just want to express my support and solidarity with the students who have been hurt by this NEET paper leak. It's wrong that it happens every year; it's even more wrong that no government agencies are taking responsibility, and worse that ministers are sitting there saying it's no big deal."

He added, "Those in power are not educated. This is going to destroy India. Whether you like it or not, whether it feels good or bad, this is the truth. Please, if possible, elect better people — vote for good, educated people."

In the video, Vishal Dadlani also urged voters to look beyond caste and religion when electing representatives. "If you want to secure your future and the future of this country, we have to elect better people. Please don't put these ignorant goons in power, even if they are from your caste or family. Please don't vote for them. Enough is enough. What is happening to this country, brother?" he said.

Vishal Dadlani, the other half of the famous duo Vishal–Shekhar, is known for composing songs like Balam Pichkari, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and Ishq Wala Love, among others.