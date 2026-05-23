After PM's 'Satisfactory' Appraisal Rating, Ministers Swing Into Action

Several ministries were rated as "satisfactory" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led appraisal on Thursday. The assessment assumes significance as the report cards of ministries may be the determining factor when the government draws up plans for a possible Cabinet expansion, sources said.

The Union Cabinet held a meeting under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, in which Cabinet Secretary TV Somnathan gave a detailed presentation on the performance of all the ministries of the government.

The chief yardstick for the performance appraisal was the ministries' agility in complaint redressal and file disposal. Other sectors, like artificial intelligence, digital platforms, data sharing, data-based decision making, and inter-ministerial cooperation, also played a role in the government's report card exercise. The government told the ministries that files shouldn't remain pending, and complaints mustn't remain unresolved, the sources added.

PM Modi has directed the ministries to complete developmental work quickly and simplify processes. He called for identifying obstacles to development work and finding solutions.

Each division has been asked to explain what hinders work, what obstacles delay decisions, implementation, and benefit distribution, and what improvements can be made to address them.

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Ministers Swung Into Action

Several ministers immediately swung into action. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed his ministry officials to simplify procedures and eliminate outdated and irrelevant regulations.

He directed the officials to identify the hindrances in various schemes, complex procedures and points requiring improvement within a week so that further quick decisions can be taken.

Following the meeting, the agriculture minister spoke openly about changing the administrative work culture in a meeting with officials. He said there is a need to improve the quality of file creation, decision-making and drafting. Describing drafting as a crucial area, he urged departments to train officers who can prepare files and notes in a robust, clear, and policy-consistent manner.

The Cabinet also discussed the issue of pending court cases. All departments have been asked to compile a list of pending court cases, review them, designate nodal officers, strengthen legal preparedness, and, if necessary, assign better lawyers.

PM Modi directed the ministries to work on alternative energy sources. He also spoke about the use of biogas. Following this, there is now talk of promoting solarisation in government buildings and institutions, in line with initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar.

He also directed the ministries to effectively present the Modi government's achievements during the first two years of its current term.

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Instructions on Foreign Travel

PM Modi also emphasised fuel efficiency during the Cabinet meeting. He urged the reduction of unnecessary foreign travel.