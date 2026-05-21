PM Modi To Chair Key Meet Today, Cabinet Reshuffle, Iran War On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting of the Council of Ministers today at the Sewa Teerth in Delhi, bringing together key cabinet members to review governance and policy execution. This will be the first meeting of the Council of Ministers this year, amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

The meeting will be held at 5 PM and will be attended by all cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge and other ministers of state.

According to sources, the cabinet reshuffle is likely to be the top agenda at the meeting.

The functioning of various ministries, the key decisions they have taken, and their outcomes will be discussed, along with priorities and course corrections for the months ahead. Various aspects of government schemes and programmes, how to implement them for maximum success, and other subjects are also expected to be reviewed.

PM Modi is also likely to factor in the ongoing Middle East crisis and Iran war - and its economic effects on India, including energy prices and trade flows, during the meeting. He may also give directions to the ministries and departments on how to navigate to minimise the inconvenience to the citizens.

Additionally, PM Modi is likely to discuss sectors like energy, agriculture, fertilisers, aviation, shipping, and logistics, reported news agency PTI. The meeting is also likely to discuss the government's priority on bringing reforms in all sectors for the benefit of the common people, it added.

PM Modi had earlier outlined the reform priorities for the next 10 years - asserting the ruling government's "Reform Express" delivered systemic transformation and benefited common citizens in a significant way.

Today's key meeting also comes shortly after the BJP's massive success in the recently held Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam, and the formation of an NDA government in Puducherry again.

(With inputs from PTI)