India, Cyprus Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership, Sign 6 Deals

India and Cyprus on Friday elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and unveiled a five-year roadmap for defence cooperation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

The two sides signed six agreements to provide for deeper cooperation in areas of innovation, technology, education and culture besides agreeing to soon conclude a comprehensive partnership on migration and mobility. The pacts firmed up included one on establishing a joint working group on counter-terrorism.

The talks between the two leaders primarily focused on boosting ties in trade and investment, critical technologies, education, and implementation of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

In his media statement, PM Modi highlighted that the strategic partnership will unlock commercial capital and open new avenues for Indian companies in Cyprus's infrastructure, energy, and agriculture sectors, while simultaneously boosting investment in India's booming shipping and maritime industries.

"The relationship between India and Cyprus has stood the test of time time and again, with today's decision to upgrade the ties to strategic partnership, we are going to give new ambition and new momentum to our relationship," he said.

Following the talks, the two sides also announced the establishment of a cyber security dialogue.

PM Modi also referred to the upswing in India-Europe relationship and said it has entered a new golden era.

"Cyprus not only currently holds the Presidency of the European Union Council, but is also emerging as an important investment gateway between India and the whole of Europe," he said.

"Cyprus is one of India's top 10 investors; over the past decade, investment from Cyprus to India has almost doubled. Trust has grown between the two countries." The India-EU free trade agreement has opened up many new opportunities.

"Capitalising on this, we aim to double this investment again in the next five years. And to realize this commitment, today we are elevating our trusted relationship into a strategic partnership," he said.

In his remarks, Christodoulides, who kick started his three-day visit to India on Wednesday, said India and Cyprus decided to set up a joint task force for cooperation in key sectors such as infrastructure and shipping.

The president said the partnership between the European Union and India must become even stronger in "these times of growing geopolitical uncertainty".

"Because together, the EU and India, the world's largest democracy, can play a defining role not only for our regions, but also for global stability and prosperity." Christodoulides also hailed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and said Cyprus, located at the crossroads of three continents and the gateway to Europe, stands ready to contribute actively to it.

The president also said that Cyprus and the Cypriot people deeply value India's "longstanding support in our efforts to reunify Cyprus, and for your steadfast support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus." "Today's meeting stands as confirmation that Cyprus and India are not simply strengthening bilateral ties. We are building a partnership with strategic depth and global relevance. For our countries, our peoples and for our respective regions," he said.

In his comments, PM Modi described the defence and security cooperation between the two nations as an important pillar of the ties.

"Today we also decided to further strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity, maritime security, and counter-terrorism," he said.

PM Modi said Indian professionals and students living in Cyprus are strengthening the ties between the two sides.

"To further strengthen these ties, we have agreed to soon conclude a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership, as well as a Social Security Agreement," he said.

"The friendship between India and Cyprus is both strong and futuristic. A shared belief in values like democracy and the rule of law is the foundation of our partnership," PM Modi said.

"We respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. India is and will remain fully committed to these principles," he said.

At a media briefing, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George said UPI will be operational in Cyprus from 2027. Cyprus has also decided to open a trade office in Mumbai.

India and Cyprus also established a bilateral connectivity dialogue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)