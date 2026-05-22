PM Modi To Virtually Distribute Over 51,000 Job Letters At 19th Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations at a 'Rozgar Mela' on Saturday, officials said.

In keeping with the prime minister's commitment to prioritising employment generation, the Rozgar Mela is a major initiative aimed at translating this vision into reality, an official statement said.

Since its inception, around 12 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 18 Rozgar Melas organised across the country, it said.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will hand over more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth at the 19th Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing, the statement said.

He will also address a gathering on the occasion, it added.

"Our commitment to the bright future and empowerment of our young colleagues across the country remains unwavering. In this direction, tomorrow at 11 am, I will participate in another employment fair through videoconferencing, where I will have the privilege of handing over appointment letters to the youth for various government departments," PM Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country.

The appointees, selected from all parts of India, will join various ministries and departments, including railways, home affairs, health and family welfare, and the departments of financial services and higher education, among others, the statement said.

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