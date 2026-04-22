First International Big Cat Alliance Summit In Delhi Postponed

The first International Big Cat Alliance Summit, which was scheduled to take place in Delhi on June 1-2, has been postponed to a later date.

The summit was being organised in conjunction with the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV) as several African countries host big cats and are important partners in global efforts towards conservation, ecological sustainability and biodiversity protection.

"Following the decision taken in consultation with the chairperson of the African Union and the African Union Commission to convene the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date, it has been decided that, to ensure broad and active participation from all the range countries, including African nations, the first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit too will be convened at a later date," an official said.

The new dates for the summit will be announced in due course following consultations with the participating countries and stakeholders, the official said.

"India remains firmly committed to working with all partners to advance the shared objectives of biodiversity conservation and sustainable development," the official added.

The IBCA was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, 2023, during the celebrations marking 50 years of Project Tiger in Mysore. It was formally established on March 12, 2024.

Currently, there are 25 signatory countries and five observer countries as part of the IBCA, with Saudi Arabia set to join the alliance soon, officials said.

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