'We Were Sworn Enemies At One Point': Twisha Sharma's Husband In Wedding Video

In a nearly six-minute teaser video of the wedding of Noida resident Twisha Sharma and her husband from Bhopal, Samarth Singh, there is nothing that could possibly give the slightest indication that their lives would be upended just a few months later.

It is just another wedding video, shot professionally with a soft portrait light tint and a pleasant bokeh effect - people in shiny dresses, beautifully decorated venues, young men and women giggling, elders smiling, etc.

Many friends and relatives speak about the couple, how they met, what kinds of people they were, apart from some jokes and friendly swipes.

"Jiju (brother-in-law) may be a lawyer in court, but at home Twisha would remain the judge," one of the groom's relatives says at the end of the video.

Twisha Sharma is no longer alive today. Her family and in-laws are going for each other's throat over her death, into which a dowry death case has been filed. The only reference, even as a joke in the wedding video, to any judge in the Bhopal family is a retired one, Giribala Singh, who is the mother of Twisha Sharma's husband.

For many minutes before that closing frame in the wedding video, the just-married couple share lines after lines filled with jokes and laughter and hopes about their future. What lingers on is a line spoken by the Noida woman's husband in the video: "You can only cherish love when you have some hatred towards each other. And we were sworn enemies at one point."

Following her death, her mother-in-law has claimed that the young woman's personality, upbringing and her conduct after marriage were questionable. Some of these include the allegation that she had undergone an abortion "of her own choice", that she was undergoing psychiatric treatment and counselling sessions too.

Twisha Sharma's family today repeated their allegations of lapses in the police investigation, pointing at how her husband Samarth Singh's "influential family" is "abusing" the system to influence the probe. The family said they will challenge the interim bail granted to Giribala Singh, who is one of the accused in the dowry death case, before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Noida woman's cousin Ashish Sharma said CCTV footage presented in court was evidence which the police should have used to build the case, but instead the accused have all the clips with them.

"The court also should have raised questions over this," Ashish said. He raised concerns that if justice is not served fast, the case will be erased from public memory.

That wedding video is the only happy moment the two families share, frozen in time.