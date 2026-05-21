Twisha Sharma's Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh Gets 3rd Notice For Questioning

The investigation into the death of actor Twisha Sharma has intensified, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issuing a third notice for questioning to her mother-in-law, former judge Giribala Singh. Police sources indicate that investigators are now preparing to move for cancellation of Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail, citing alleged non-cooperation with the probe and violation of bail conditions.

Giribala Singh was granted anticipatory bail on May 15 after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000. But the case, already clouded by allegations of dowry death, procedural lapses, digital evidence concerns and the continued legal battle over Twisha's husband Samarth Singh's arrest, has now entered a sharper phase.

According to Twisha's family and their counsel, Advocate Anurag Srivastava, the family is considering approaching the High Court to demand a second post-mortem examination. "We are considering approaching the High Court," Srivastava said, adding that the family has "lost faith in the judicial system and the police administration of Madhya Pradesh."

The family's legal team has raised a series of questions over the handling of Twisha's body and the post-mortem process. "Why did AIIMS and the police not disclose earlier that Twisha's body had been kept at -4 degrees Celsius for such a prolonged period?" Srivastava asked. Expert opinions are now being sought on whether preservation of a human body in such circumstances requires a much lower temperature, possibly around -80 degrees Celsius.

The family has also questioned alleged inconsistencies in the post-mortem and police records. They claim Twisha's height was recorded inaccurately in the post-mortem report. They have also pointed out that the FIR allegedly mentions that the body had been handed over to the family, which they say is factually incorrect. Another key question raised by the family is: "Why was the ligature mark not documented during the post-mortem examination?"

The digital evidence trail has now become one of the most explosive aspects of the case. Twisha's family has released a list of 46 mobile numbers and demanded that call detail records, tower locations, WhatsApp chats, emails, IP logs, cloud data, CCTV footage and social media records be preserved and examined. The family alleges that instead of immediately informing police after Twisha's death, Giribala Singh allegedly made calls to 46 different individuals.

The family has further alleged that after Twisha's death, her mother-in-law communicated with the Lokayukta, a magistrate, police officials and CCTV personnel. They also claim she contacted several judges and magistrates. The family has demanded that the digital records not only of the accused but also of associated staff, drivers and other connected individuals be examined. They allege that contact was also established with two persons identified as CCTV experts after the death, raising apprehension that digital evidence may have been tampered with.

The CCTV footage has emerged as another major point of dispute. Giribala Singh has been accused by the family of tampering with CCTV evidence. The final video of Twisha, which was later circulated widely, reportedly bears a timestamp of the 10th, even though her death occurred on the 12th. Police have reportedly described this discrepancy as a "technical glitch," but the family has argued that it is equally possible the video was recorded two days earlier.

Meanwhile, Samarth, who is an accused in the case, has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the Bhopal District Court rejected his plea. Twisha's family has made it clear that they will oppose his bail petition. "We will oppose Samarth Singh's bail plea in the High Court tomorrow; an immediate investigation by the CBI is required at this juncture to ensure that evidence is not tampered with," said Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma.

Samarth's counsel, Advocate Mrigendra Singh, has rejected the allegations and maintained that the defence is being unfairly targeted. "I want to clarify that these facts were already known to everyone. The marriage took place in December, and on the night of May 12, Twisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself on the terrace. No suicide note or declaration was left behind by her or her family," he said.

He further argued that Twisha was the only daughter-in-law in the family and that her relations with her husband and mother-in-law were cordial. "In every new marriage, especially between people from different cultures and backgrounds, small disagreements happen, and adjustment takes time. Within four and a half months of marriage, she visited her maternal home around five times," Singh said.

The defence has also claimed that it has approached the High Court seeking a CBI investigation after an earlier petition was dismissed on May 18. According to Advocate Singh, the matter may be heard either on Friday or next Monday before the vacation judge. He also said, "No permanent warrant has been issued by any court, and anticipatory bail exists to protect people against false implication and allegations."