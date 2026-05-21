Twisha Sharma's Mother-In-Law Faces Dowry Death Case

The suspicious death of Noida-based actor Twisha Sharma has now snowballed into a full-blown institutional and political controversy, with mounting pressure on the Madhya Pradesh government over the role of retired judge Giribala Singh. Singh, the mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, is currently serving as Chairperson of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Bhopal-2.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home on May 15, barely five months after she married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh. Twisha and Samarth met on a dating app in 2024 and married a year later in December 2025. Twisha's family has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment.

In a major development, the Madhya Pradesh government has formally initiated proceedings against Giribala Singh after a First Information Report (FIR) in the alleged dowry death case was registered against her at Katara Hills Police Station in Bhopal. A government letter issued by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department on May 20, 2026, directs the Registrar of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to conduct an inquiry under Rule 9(2) of the 2020 regulations and submit a report urgently.

The FIR invokes several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to dowry, and common intention of criminal objective, along with allegations of demanding and receiving dowry under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The case has already triggered outrage across Madhya Pradesh, with serious allegations of dowry harassment, suspicious circumstances surrounding Twisha's death, and claims of investigative lapses by police.

Twisha's family has now escalated the battle further by demanding the immediate removal of Giribala Singh from the District Consumer Forum. In a letter sent to Governor Dr Mangubhai Patel, the family argued that a person facing allegations in a dowry death case should not continue to occupy a judicial position. The representation states that retaining Giribala Singh in office would raise serious questions about institutional morality and public confidence in the justice system.

The controversy has now reached the political level as well. State Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Affairs Govind Rajput acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and publicly stated that action has been initiated.

"The department does not have direct control over Consumer Court matters because the authority lies with the Commission. However, I have instructed the Additional Chief Secretary to initiate action and directed senior officials to take appropriate measures. We stand with the family, and indeed, the entire state stands with them. Action will be taken as soon as I receive the report," Rajput said.

Meanwhile, the spotlight continues to remain on Samarth Singh who continues to be on the run as investigators claim the post-mortem report points toward suicide. Rs 30,000 bounty has been issued against Singh.