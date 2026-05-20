No 2nd Autopsy For Twisha Sharma, Court Rejects Family's Request

It got grimmer for Twisha Sharma's family on Wednesday.

A local court in Bhopal rejected the family's request for a second autopsy of the 33-year-old woman, who was found hanging at her marital home on May 12, barely five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh, a lawyer.

The court observed that the body can be preserved anywhere within Madhya Pradesh.

The victim's family has alleged lapses in the investigation and pointed out that the FIR was registered three days after Twisha was found dead.

Their plea also alleged that the investigators did not provide the material allegedly used in the hanging during the first postmortem examination

Twisha's body has been kept at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, since her post-mortem examination was conducted on May 13.

The victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma, has claimed that his daughter was being subjected to various forms of abuse, including physical abuse.

WhatsApp chats between Twisha and her mother, Rekha Sharma, have revealed that she felt "trapped" in an unhappy marriage and faced mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws.

Earlier today, the police wrote to the family, who have refused to accept their daughter's body until a second post-mortem is conducted, urging it to take custody of her body amid concerns that it could begin decomposing while they await a fresh autopsy nod.

"Twisha's body has been kept in the mortuary for a prolonged period and is highly likely to decompose. Therefore, we request that you kindly make arrangements to collect the body," the police said in a letter to the family.

The police said preservation of the victim's body for a longer period required storage at minus 80 degrees Celsius, a facility not available at AIIMS Bhopal.