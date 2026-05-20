Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Reacts To Alleged Dowry Deaths: 'Have Guts To Live Alone'

Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani is the latest celebrity to publicly react to the recent alleged dowry deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar in different cities of India.

In a series of Instagram posts, Khushboo called out the dowry culture prevalent in Indian marriages. She also questioned the conditioning of Indian parents who always teach their daughters to “adjust” in the matrimonial setup.

In a video message, Khushboo questioned the necessity of marriage. Above all, Khushboo's message is clear and loud: “Don't succumb to the situation.”

“Dahez ki aag mein jalti har beti ki khabar ek sawal chor jati hai: kya sach mein shaadi itni zaruri thi? (Every news of a daughter burning in the fire of dowry leaves behind one question: was marriage really so necessary?),” Khushboo wrote in her first Instagram Story.

“Samaj bachpan se sikhata hai ‘Ek umra ke baad shaadi kar lo...', ‘Akeli ladki achi nahi lagti...', ‘Log kya kahenge?'” she added. “But no one taught us that living alone is also an art. Being happy with yourself is also a way of life,” Khushboo said.

Along with in-laws, she put the onus on the “silent” parents of a daughter, who don't let their daughters choose agency over a 'bad' marriage.

In one of her final posts on the issue, she wrote, “Have the guts to live alone and say no to marriage if it is all about dowry. Take your rights back in the legal battle. Marna nahi hai, maarna hai!”

She continued with a sharp reaction that women are not merely married off, but are slowly sacrificed in the process.

Khushboo then wrote, “Dahej kam tha shayad, isliye har roz apmaan hui thi.” Ending her note on a personal remark, she added, “Your sister, born to be single,” referring to herself.

Two days ago Khushboo shared a video making her stance on the ongoing dowry-related deaths clear. She urged women and the groom's family to exercise discretion regarding gold, property, dowry, and other material exchanges in the name of marriage.

Khushboo also said, “Don't get married if you don't have money.”

Alongside Khushboo, Kangana Ranaut and singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared strong reactions against the dowry culture on their respective social media handles.

About Khushboo Patani

Khushboo Patani is a former Indian Army officer who reportedly retired with the rank of Major. She is active as a fitness coach and social media influencer and often gains attention for her outspoken views, fitness videos, and humanitarian work. She is the sister of actor Disha Patani.

About the Dowry Deaths

Within a week, the deaths of young brides in different cities across India hit headlines amid allegations of dowry demands by the grooms and their families. Twisha Sharma, an MBA graduate and former Miss Pune, was found dead at her husband's home in Bhopal on May 12.

Deepika Nagar, a 25-year-old woman, allegedly died after falling from the roof of her in-laws' home in Greater Noida. Her family has alleged physical and mental harassment over dowry demands. In the first case, police are searching for the absconding husband, while in the latter the husband has been arrested.