<i>Dragon</i> Teaser X Review: Fans Blown Away By Jr NTR's 'Most Violent' Avatar

The makers of Prashanth Neel's Dragon, led by Jr NTR, is yet another massy role. The film's team dropped the first glimpse of the action drama earlier today to mark the actor's birthday. The internet is blowing up with reactions to the 'explosive' combo of Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR, with many calling the hype around it 'unreal'.

Internet Reactions

Fans flooded social media with their responses to the first look of Jr NTR's starrer.

One internet user wrote, "DRAGON glimpse - superb. Prashanth Neel has created another interesting world with a strong backstory and multiple villains. Jr NTR - it has a lot of Salaar vibes, yet I liked the detailing and the making. Looking forward to this one."

Someone wrote, "PRASHANTH NEEL is going all out to Present #JrNTR as his most VIOLENT LEAD STAR ever surpassing his Previous Best #Yash in #KGF . Firmly Believe TENTATIVE #Dragon will be - @tarak9999's and #PrashanthNeel 2nd Film in - #1000Cr WORLDWIDE CLUB after #RRR and #KGF2 respectively."

One person commented, "LUGAR Eyes - Jr NTR - Dragon GLIMPSE. This sequence will bring eruption and Seeti Maar euphoria across cinemas. @tarak9999 #NTRNeel."

Someone else said, "I really liked the first glimpse of Dragon. Prashanth Neel really knows his craft and he presents his hero really well on screen. Jr NTR is also looking good here and I can see his hard work and transformation for this role."

One user had a mixed review of the first glimpse, writing, "Jr NTR - Prashanth Neel's most-anticipated film is officially titled Dragon... The first look into the film is insanely interesting! Releases in cinemas on 11 June 2027! BUT why does every Prashanth Neel film look the same? KGF, Salaar and now this."

Some fans were not completely convinced. One comment read, "Disappointed with the Dragon glimpse. Jr NTR has shredded his complete weight and truly does not carry any aura. Unlike Neel's heroes Prabhas and Yash, we will have to wait for the movie release to see what Neel has finally cooked."

Others said, "The world-building of Prashanth Neel is altogether on a different level! Jr NTR looks at the top of his game in Dragon. Blockbuster for sure."

Another person wrote, "Dragon glimpse is interesting; it may look like a KGF-plus-Salaar mix, as this is Prashanth Neel's style and template, but it has generated curiosity. Jr NTR looks fantastic. Overall, a good glimpse."

Dragon First Glimpse

The Dragon glimpse that the makers released shows that Jr NTR plays Dragon, the assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company, one of the two prime entities involved in a global opium war.

The video begins with a voice over that points out that the British primarily came to India for the opium poppy, which produces heroin. It goes on to explain how the British, by staying in India, controlled the two places where the banned drug is cultivated most -- Afghanistan and a region that is spread over places in the Thailand, Laos and Burma.

We are then told that after the British left, the business was taken over by other entities and that was when an opium war broke out between the two main players -- The Afghan Trading Company and the Golden Triangle. The Glimpse video then goes on to introduce all the villains of the Afghan Trading Company.

Notable among these is Jr NTR, who is introduced as Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. He is also called Dragon. NTR, who sports a look that is both menacing and majestic, is heard saying, "When I shut my eyes to sleep, I don't see the faces of the people I have killed. I only see the faces of the enemies remaining. Don't even by mistake appear in my dreams!"

It also shows that Anil Kapoor plays Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of the Narcotics Bureau and Biju Menon plays Jaleel Rahman, the Afghanistan Logistics Head.

The film was to originally hit screens on June 25 this year. However, its release was later postponed to June 11 next year.

ALSO READ | Dragon First Glimpse: Jr NTR Is Out For The Kill In Prashanth Neel's Bloody Action Drama