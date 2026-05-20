<i>Dragon</i> Teaser X Review: Fans Blown Away By Jr NTR's 'Most Violent' Avatar

- Jr NTR stars in Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Dragon, an action drama
- Dragon's first glimpse was released on Jr NTR's birthday, sparking major online buzz
- Jr NTR plays Dragon, assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company in the film
The makers of Prashanth Neel's Dragon, led by Jr NTR, is yet another massy role. The film's team dropped the first glimpse of the action drama earlier today to mark the actor's birthday. The internet is blowing up with reactions to the 'explosive' combo of Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR, with many calling the hype around it 'unreal'.
Internet Reactions
Fans flooded social media with their responses to the first look of Jr NTR's starrer.
One internet user wrote, "DRAGON glimpse - superb. Prashanth Neel has created another interesting world with a strong backstory and multiple villains. Jr NTR - it has a lot of Salaar vibes, yet I liked the detailing and the making. Looking forward to this one."
#DRAGON Glimpse - Superb..🔥👌 #PrashanthNeel has created another Interesting world with a strong backstory and multiple villains..⭐ #JrNTR..🤝 It has a lot of Salaar vibes, yet I liked the detailing and the making..🤝 Looking forward to this one..✌️ pic.twitter.com/tG4rpJh9tj— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) May 19, 2026
Someone wrote, "PRASHANTH NEEL is going all out to Present #JrNTR as his most VIOLENT LEAD STAR ever surpassing his Previous Best #Yash in #KGF . Firmly Believe TENTATIVE #Dragon will be - @tarak9999's and #PrashanthNeel 2nd Film in - #1000Cr WORLDWIDE CLUB after #RRR and #KGF2 respectively."
PRASHANTH NEEL is going all out to Present #JrNTR as his most VIOLENT LEAD STAR ever surpassing his Previous Best #Yash in #KGF .— Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) May 19, 2026
Firmly Believe TENTATIVE #Dragon will be - @tarak9999's and #PrashanthNeel 2nd Film in - #1000Cr WORLDWIDE CLUB after #RRR and #KGF2 respectively🔥
One person commented, "LUGAR Eyes - Jr NTR - Dragon GLIMPSE. This sequence will bring eruption and Seeti Maar euphoria across cinemas. @tarak9999 #NTRNeel."
LUGAR Eyes - #JrNTR - #DragonGLIMPSE— Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) May 19, 2026
This SEQUENCE Will BRING ERUPTION and SEETI MAAR EUPHORIA ACROSS CINEMA @tarak9999 . #NTRNeel💥🔥💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pHjzqE2JvU
Someone else said, "I really liked the first glimpse of Dragon. Prashanth Neel really knows his craft and he presents his hero really well on screen. Jr NTR is also looking good here and I can see his hard work and transformation for this role."
I really liked the first glimpse of #Dragon , Prashant Neel really knows his craft and he presents his Hero really well on screen.#JrNTR is also looking good here and I can see his hard work and transformation for this role 👍 pic.twitter.com/cOzWGCa01S— A N K I T (@Ankitaker) May 20, 2026
One user had a mixed review of the first glimpse, writing, "Jr NTR - Prashanth Neel's most-anticipated film is officially titled Dragon... The first look into the film is insanely interesting! Releases in cinemas on 11 June 2027! BUT why does every Prashanth Neel film look the same? KGF, Salaar and now this."
#JrNTR - Prashanth Neel's most-anticipated film is officially titled #Dragon... First look into the film is insanely interesting!— Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) May 20, 2026
Release in cinemas on JUNE 11, 2027!
BUT, why does #PrashanthNeel's every film look the same? #KGF, #Salaar & now this.https://t.co/nBsL9i870V
Some fans were not completely convinced. One comment read, "Disappointed with the Dragon glimpse. Jr NTR has shredded his complete weight and truly does not carry any aura. Unlike Neel's heroes Prabhas and Yash, we will have to wait for the movie release to see what Neel has finally cooked."
Disappointed With The Dragon Glimpse 👎🏼— Mugunth Krishnan (@Mugunth1719) May 20, 2026
Jr NTR Has Shred His Complete Weight & Truly Do Not Carry Any Aura Unlike Neel's Heroes Prabhas & Yash
Will Have To Wait For The Movie Release To See What Neel Has Finally Cooked #Dragon #DragonGlimpse #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/gaOdMH5mrs
Others said, "The world-building of Prashanth Neel is altogether on a different level! Jr NTR looks at the top of his game in Dragon. Blockbuster for sure."
The world building of Prasanth Neel is all together on a different level! #JrNTR looks on the top of his game in #Dragon. Blockbuster for sure🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wslZhzb0Pz— 🦇 (@KaaliSRKFan) May 19, 2026
Another person wrote, "Dragon glimpse is interesting; it may look like a KGF-plus-Salaar mix, as this is Prashanth Neel's style and template, but it has generated curiosity. Jr NTR looks fantastic. Overall, a good glimpse."
#Dragon glimpse is interesting, it may look like a kgf plus saalar mix as this is the style and templete of prashant neel but It has generated curiosity #jrntr is look fantastic— Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509) May 20, 2026
Overall a good glimpse
Dragon First Glimpse
The Dragon glimpse that the makers released shows that Jr NTR plays Dragon, the assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company, one of the two prime entities involved in a global opium war.
The video begins with a voice over that points out that the British primarily came to India for the opium poppy, which produces heroin. It goes on to explain how the British, by staying in India, controlled the two places where the banned drug is cultivated most -- Afghanistan and a region that is spread over places in the Thailand, Laos and Burma.
We are then told that after the British left, the business was taken over by other entities and that was when an opium war broke out between the two main players -- The Afghan Trading Company and the Golden Triangle. The Glimpse video then goes on to introduce all the villains of the Afghan Trading Company.
Notable among these is Jr NTR, who is introduced as Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. He is also called Dragon. NTR, who sports a look that is both menacing and majestic, is heard saying, "When I shut my eyes to sleep, I don't see the faces of the people I have killed. I only see the faces of the enemies remaining. Don't even by mistake appear in my dreams!"
It also shows that Anil Kapoor plays Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of the Narcotics Bureau and Biju Menon plays Jaleel Rahman, the Afghanistan Logistics Head.
The film was to originally hit screens on June 25 this year. However, its release was later postponed to June 11 next year.
ALSO READ | Dragon First Glimpse: Jr NTR Is Out For The Kill In Prashanth Neel's Bloody Action Drama