Jr NTR, 41 Today, Receives Aww-Dorable Wish From RRR Co-Star Ram Charan

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: AlwaysRamCharan)

Jr NTR, 41 today, received a warm birthday wish from his RRR co-star Ram Charan. On the special occasion, Ram Chan shared a throwback picture from the sets of the blockbuster film RRR and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my dearest Jr NTR." For the unversed, the birthday boy, who is all set star in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, and Ram Charan starred co-starred in the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, which went on to win an Oscar last year. See what Ram Charan posted for Jr NTR:

Earlier in the day, the official handle of production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a film announcement featuring the birthday boy and KGF director Prashanth Neel, which is currently titled NTR 31.

The post also mentioned that shooting will commence from August 2024. "Happy Birthday to the 'MAN OF MASSES' @tarak9999 - Team #NTRNeel. Shoot begins in August 2024. Brace yourself for a powerhouse project #HappyBirthdayNTR #PrashanthNeel @NTRArtsOfficial," the caption read.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage. Jr NTR has had a stellar 2023 professionally. He attended the 95th Oscars, where the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR won an award for the Best Original Song. Devara stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, Narain and Saif Ali Khan as well. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project. Ratnavelu is handling the cinematography and production design will be handled by Sabu Cyril.