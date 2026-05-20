Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur's Alleged Killer Wanted To Marry Her. He Has A Wife In Canada

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, whose body was found in a Ludhiana canal on Tuesday, was being pursued by a married man named Sukhwinder Singh, her family has alleged. The singer had rejected Sukhwinder's marriage proposal after she learned about his first marriage in Canada, her family added. They further alleged that Sukhwinder Singh had travelled from Canada to Punjab to seek revenge against the singer.

Inder Kaur, whose full name was Yashinder Kaur, was an emerging voice in the Punjabi music industry. She was known for songs such as Sone Di Chirhi, Jija, Sohna Lagda, and Desi Sirre Da. The singer, who was in her late 20s, was found dead on Tuesday, six days after she was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by Sukhwinder Singh and his friends.

Her body was recovered from the Neelon Canal in Ludhiana, Punjab, and later taken to the mortuary at Samrala Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination after being identified by her family.

Inder Kaur's brother, Jotinder Singh, filed a complaint with the police, following which they registered an FIR for kidnapping on May 15 against Sukhwinder Singh (alias Sukha), a resident of Bhaloor in Moga, and his accomplice, Karamjit Singh.

A search for the main accused, Sukhwinder Singh, is underway. Meanwhile, police arrested Sukhwinder Singh's father, Pritam Singh, Karamjit Singh, and Ravinder Singh, another friend of Sukhwinder Singh. Ravinder Singh was reportedly with the accused at the time of the incident.

According to the police complaint filed by her brother, Sukhwinder Singh and his associates allegedly intercepted Inder Kaur, kidnapped her at gunpoint, murdered her, and dumped her body in the Neelon Canal before fleeing back to Canada.

The family also questioned the 'inefficiency' of police for the lack of immediate action after the FIR was registered.

Balbir Singh, SHO of Jamalpur Police Station, confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused.

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