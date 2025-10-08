Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies 11 Days After Bike Accident In Shimla

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was hospitalised in Punjab's Mohali after getting critically injured in a road accident in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, died on Wednesday. He was 35.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, shared the news of Rajvir Jawanda's death on his official X page.

Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir jaivanda ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give… pic.twitter.com/3w8YCvu0yJ — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) October 8, 2025

"Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir Jawanda ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss. RIP," Warring wrote.

Rajvir Jawanda, who was married and had two children, died at a hospital in Mohali.

He was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while travelling to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27.

The accident occurred in the Baddi area of Himachal Pradesh when he lost control of the motorcycle, police said earlier. He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali in an "extremely critical" condition.

The singer sustained severe head and spinal injuries in the crash and was on ventilator support since then, according to the hospital.

Hailing from Pona village in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Rajvir Jawanda is known for his songs Tu Dis Penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth and Kangani.

He also appeared in the Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi film Subedar Joginder Singh (2018) as well as other titles such as Jind Jaan (2019) and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019).

