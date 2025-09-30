Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Remains On Life Support After Suffering Head And Spine Injuries

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was hospitalised in Mohali last week after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, continues to be on life support, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

The singer's neurological condition remains critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite ongoing advanced medical management, Fortis Hospital said in a statement.

"He continues to require prolonged ventilator support. The overall prognosis remains guarded," the statement read.

Jawanda (35) was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while travelling to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27.

The accident occurred in the Baddi area of Himachal Pradesh when he lost control of the motorcycle, police said earlier. He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, in an "extremely critical" condition on Saturday.

The singer sustained severe head and spinal injuries in the crash and was placed on ventilator support, Fortis Hospital had said on Saturday.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the hospital to enquire about Jawanda's health.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Mann said the singer, who was injured in a serious road accident, was now in a "better condition than yesterday", although he remained unconscious. Mann added that Rajvir had been admitted to the hospital in a very serious state.

Hailing from Pona village in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda is known for his songs Tu Dis Penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth and Kangani.

He also appeared in the Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi film Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Jind Jaan (2019) and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019).

