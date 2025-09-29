Video: Diljit Dosanjh Stops Mid-Concert To Pray For Fellow Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda's Speedy Recovery

Diljit Dosanjh used his stage in Hong Kong not just to entertain but also to send out an emotional appeal for prayers. The singer-actor stopped mid-concert to pray for fellow Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who is currently on ventilator support following a serious road accident.

What's Happening

During his Hong Kong show, Diljit grew emotional as he spoke about Rajvir, describing him as "a very dear brother" and "a beautiful singer." He urged fans to remember Rajvir in their prayers, stressing the power of collective faith.

In a video clip shared by his team on Instagram, Diljit can be heard telling the audience in Hindi, "Please pray for him. Prayers have a lot of impact. He should get well soon. He should come back to us, back on stage. He is a very beautiful singer, Rajvir Veera."

The singer further praised Rajvir's humility and spotless reputation, saying that he has always won hearts through his talent and down-to-earth nature. "When you pray for someone with a true heart, he will definitely fulfil your prayers," Diljit added, visibly moved by the situation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali to meet Rajvir and his family. Speaking to the press afterward, Mann confirmed that the singer's health has shown slight improvement compared to the day of the accident, though he remains unconscious. He explained that Rajvir had been admitted in a very critical state and is still under intensive treatment.

Background

The accident occurred on Saturday, September 27, in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, when Rajvir's motorcycle met with a serious crash. He was first rushed to a Civil Hospital, where he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest, before being shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, around 1:45 pm.

According to an official statement by Fortis, Rajvir was admitted with severe head and spinal injuries. He was immediately evaluated by emergency and neurosurgery specialists and placed on advanced life support. According to ANI, a dedicated team of neurosurgeons and critical care doctors is currently overseeing his treatment.

Known for his hits like Kali Jawande Di, Mera Dil, and Sardari, Rajvir Jawanda is admired for his voice and stage presence.