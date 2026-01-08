4 College Students Killed As Speeding EcoSport Rams Tree In Telangana

A horrific road accident killed four college students and left another battling for life after their car allegedly lost control and rammed a tree in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The victims, primarily from the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT), were travelling in a white Ford EcoSport when the accident occurred at around 1:30 am on Friday.

According to police, an EcoSport car bearing registration number AP31 DT 4899 was travelling at high speed and lost control near Mirzaguda Gate in Chevella. The car then hit the road divider and rammed a tree.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was reduced to a mangled heap of metal, causing four male occupants to die on the spot from multiple traumatic injuries.

The four students have been identified as Kargayala Sumith, a 20-year-old BBA final-year student at IBS and resident of Kokapet; Sri Nikhil, also 20 and a BBA final-year student at IBS from Manchirevula; Devala Surya Teja, a 20-year-old second-year BBA student at IBS originally from Mancherial; and 18-year-old Balmuri Rohith, an engineering student at MGIT residing in Kokapet.

A female student, identified as 20-year-old Sunkari Nakshatra, a final-year BBA student at IBS, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where her condition remains unstable.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and shifted the victims to the Chevella Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding was the primary cause of the accident. The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.